Advertisement

Rep. Johnson votes no on infrastructure bill, criticizes ‘Build Back Better’

All 50 states are expected to see funds come in to assist in major infrastructure projects...
All 50 states are expected to see funds come in to assist in major infrastructure projects specific to the area.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The legislation is aimed at repairing America’s roads, bridges, and broadband internet services. All 50 states are expected to see funds come in to assist in major infrastructure projects specific to the area.

Representative Dusty Johnson voted “no” on the package, saying it’s not stable financially.

”It’s created an environment that’s just not sustainable from a financial perspective for the future of this country. Going forward there are zero dollars of ongoing revenues to pay for the ongoing new investment in infrastructure.”

Johnson has also been a sharp critic of the similar ‘Build Back Better Act’ that’s still going through Congress.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings
Norovirus Among Likely Causes of Recent Reported Illnesses
The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
The Monument ready to host large events at new Summit Arena
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg Announces $23.8 Million in Grant Awards to the State of South Dakota for America’s Infrastructure
FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Lab worker discovers vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ in Pennsylvania facility

Latest News

South Dakota speaker, LRC to face 2nd AG impeachment petition lawsuit
Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving Dinner
Feeding South Dakota helps 1,100 families in need with thanksgiving dinner
Pennington County drug report’s low numbers fail to display reality of drug epidemic
Pennington County drug report’s low numbers fail to display reality of drug epidemic
The RaiderWerx cell provides tools like computers, 3-D printers, and even a podcast studio to...
RaiderWerx innovation cell opens on Ellsworth AFB