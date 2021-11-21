Advertisement

Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in its future

It’s a tell-tale sign that Rapid City is growing, businesses expanding their product lines.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In order for people to enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverage, businesses go through a series of steps in order to sell it to the public.

As of now, there are almost 50 businesses licensed to sell alcohol in Rapid City, but that could be changing.

“Right now we currently have 47 licenses, the state’s indicating we can have as many as 53,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

The increase of liquor licenses shows that Rapid City’s population is steadily climbing based on the 2020 census numbers.

“The increase that we’re receiving is based on our increase from the 2010 census, back in 2010 we were at, I think, 67,000 almost 68,000, and right now we are just shy of 75,000, so we’ve had good steady growth,” said Shoemaker.

But people won’t be seeing more alcohol around the city anytime soon. The city council will have to decide if they would even want to implement more licenses. That decision would happen sometime before September of next year.

Although the state says the city can have more liquor licenses, doesn’t mean the city has to.

