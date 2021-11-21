Advertisement

Felony drug arrests are still at a ‘disastrous’ rate

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s office has crunched the numbers, checked the data, and they say, they are at a disastrous rate of felony drug arrests.

Although the total numbers fall short of last year, new drug arrests stayed steady.

Last year 1,228 felony drug arrests were made and this year equaled up to 1,183 as of November 15th.

These charges were made against people who have no history of drugs and were arrested for possession or distribution of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, or a large amount of marijuana.

“We are seeing a very big increase of those types of drugs in our community, so we’re dealing with a very dangerous situation here and people need to really pay attention to what they’re doing and make good choices,” said Brian Mueller, chief deputy at Pennington County Sheriffs Office.

There is also a rise in counterfeit prescription drugs within the community.

