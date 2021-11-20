Turkey Day Travel Weekend Looks Good

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A shortwave is hanging over the panhandle of Idaho and is crossing the state line into Montana. This system will end up clipping NW South Dakota and NE Wyoming in the early- morning hours of Saturday. This shortwave will bring a light rain/snow mix to our higher elevations.

There is the potential for this system to drop less than an inch of accumulating snow in the hills. Cooler temperatures and one more dance with the strong winds come around on Sunday.

We will be grateful for the high pressure returning bringing with it warmer temperatures for the busy Thanksgiving travel week.

Temperatures in the upper-20s tonight and then mostly cloudy to start Saturday. Gradual late-day clearing with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

