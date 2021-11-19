Some Light Rain and Snow Later Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday with highs mostly in the lower 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, but overnight we may see some light rain and snow. Most of the precipitation will clear out by noon, and then expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s for tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will also see highs in the 40s before a warm start to the work week. Temperatures are then expected to cool down for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.