A Nice Night for an Eclipse

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure drops in from the northwest. The high will bring sunshine and a few high-level cirrus clouds that will hang out in the sky. Towards the end of the day Friday those clouds will become more prevalent in advance of a quick shortwave that could bring light snow to our higher elevations. As I mentioned yesterday, it won’t be enough snow (less than an inch) to worry about shoveling. However, cooler temperatures and a bout of strong winds will follow on Sunday.

After that high pressure returns as will warmer temperatures for the busy Thanksgiving travel week. This should be good news for those on the roadways around the Black Hills region.

Right now there’s a small chance that by Tuesday night a low could move in to disrupt our dry spell. This is worth watching and we will keep you posted as time comes closer.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy sky tonight for your lunar eclipse viewing. Temperatures in the upper-20s. Friday, mostly clear and in the mid-50s.

