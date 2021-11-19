Advertisement

“Dancing with Wolves” Actor Graham Greene Honoring Native American Culture at Rapid City Rush Game

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Academy Award nominee Graham Greene and former Rapid City Rush captain Winston Day Chief are appearing at the November 20th Rapid City Rush Hockey game.

Best known for his roles as " Kicking bird” in Dancing with Wolves and performing in Thunderheart, Greene has been a long-time voice among the Native community.

Greene will be holding a meet-and-greet with fans in the club level prior to the game!

The Rush will also be wearing specialty jerseys that celebrate Native American culture. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Re-Member, a non-profit organization that works to improve the life of the Oglala Lakota Nation.

For Tickets : https://www.rapidcityrush.com/#tab_standings-groups-leaders-conference-eastern=north&tab_standings-groups-leaders-conference-western=mountain&tab_standings-groups-leaders=western&tab_statistics-players-leaders=forwards

