Cooking with Eric - Farmers Market Casserole

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tired of the boring old green bean casserole? This recipe adds a little pizazz to that popular holiday fare.

First, drain a can of French cut green beans, a can of regular cut green beans and a can of whole kernel corn and pour into a baking dish. Stir in a drained jar of cocktail onions,

Meanwhile, melt a quarter cup of butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Ad 3 tablespoons of flour and stir constantly until thickened. Add a cup of half and half and a half cup of shredded cheddar cheese, continuing to stir constantly until cheese is melted. Add a teaspoon of dry mustard, salt and pepper and a quarter teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce.

Pour cheese mixture over vegetables and sprinkle with some grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes until browned on top and bubbly. Serve immediately.

NOTE: can be baked / served in large individual ramekins.

Cooking Beef with Eric - Tortilla Beef Roll-ups
Cooking with Eric - Breaded Dijon Pork Chops
Cooking Beef with Eric - African Beef Curry
Cooking with Eric - Winter White Chili
