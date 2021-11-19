Advertisement

CDC vaccine advisers recommend COVID-19 boosters for all adults in an 11-0 unanimous vote

Booster Shot
Booster Shot(MGN)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The FDA has pushed for COVID-19 boosters to be approved for all adults 18 and over six months after receiving their first dose. Friday, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed with an 11 to 0 unanimous vote.

Members of a separate Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also voted to strengthen the recommendation of boosters for people 50 and older.

Previously, boosters of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were authorized for anyone 65 and older.

If Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, signs off on the recommendation, the vote will make it clear that the FDA and CDC both recommend every adult get a booster six months after full vaccination.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Angels
Blue Angels to headline 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
lot
A downtown vision will soon be a reality for Rapid City
The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
The Monument ready to host large events at new Summit Arena
Our community is dealing with a pandemic, but it’s not COVID
Our community is dealing with a pandemic, but it’s not COVID
Wanblee man draws 30-year sentence for drug trafficking

Latest News

Mark Miller, who has acted as general counsel for the Governor’s office for over a year, will...
Noem shakes up staff; chief of staff to depart
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg Announces $23.8 Million in Grant Awards to the State of South Dakota for America’s Infrastructure
Cooking with Eric - Farmers Market Casserole
Cooking with Eric - Farmers Market Casserole
Norovirus Among Likely Causes of Recent Reported Illnesses