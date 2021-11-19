CDC vaccine advisers recommend COVID-19 boosters for all adults in an 11-0 unanimous vote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The FDA has pushed for COVID-19 boosters to be approved for all adults 18 and over six months after receiving their first dose. Friday, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed with an 11 to 0 unanimous vote.

Members of a separate Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also voted to strengthen the recommendation of boosters for people 50 and older.

Previously, boosters of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were authorized for anyone 65 and older.

If Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, signs off on the recommendation, the vote will make it clear that the FDA and CDC both recommend every adult get a booster six months after full vaccination.

