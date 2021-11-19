Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 13-year-old

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities believe she is in grave danger.

Bella is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the rapper Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black boots with charms.

Police are looking for Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction.

Moreno, 17, is 5 foot 7 seven inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a gold Chevrolet Impala with a dent on the right passenger door.

If you have information, please contact the San Antonio Police Department.

