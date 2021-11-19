Advertisement

18 Rapid City Fire Recruits Participate in Graduation Run

New Rapid City Fire Recruits run after completing training
New Rapid City Fire Recruits run after completing training(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Nov. 19, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After 12-weeks of intense training, the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) has welcomed eighteen new firefighters.

The newest members of the RCFD team participated in a gradation run from Rapid City fire station 1 to Firehouse Brewery in Downtown Rapid City and back to Station 1.

The newest firefighter Shelynd Halls has been training ever since she was 16-years-old and tells KOTA Territory News she has been assigned her first assignment.

" I’m excited to move up as far as I can and be a part of change”.

