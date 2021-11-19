18 Rapid City Fire Recruits Participate in Graduation Run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After 12-weeks of intense training, the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) has welcomed eighteen new firefighters.

The newest members of the RCFD team participated in a gradation run from Rapid City fire station 1 to Firehouse Brewery in Downtown Rapid City and back to Station 1.

The newest firefighter Shelynd Halls has been training ever since she was 16-years-old and tells KOTA Territory News she has been assigned her first assignment.

" I’m excited to move up as far as I can and be a part of change”.

