White House aims to address ‘Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’

By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The topic of missing and murdered indigenous women has been an issue long talked about among native grassroots organizations. Now, the White House is taking steps to address the problem.

Lily Mendoza, the founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, said that the pain of this trauma is still felt because it still happens at an alarming rate.

“This has been happening for hundreds of years, and that’s historical trauma, it’s passed on through our people,” Mendoza said. “I like to say that ‘it’s in our DNA.’ So, there’s been generations and generations of our women that have been missing and are murdered.”

Violence against women is a historical trauma that’s been felt since the colonization of North America, and now steps are being taken to put a stop to the epidemic.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order this week addressing the issue and directing law enforcement to pay more attention to the situation.

Mendoza said that her organization has been working with authorities for some time, and said that it’s important for police to know the history behind MMIW.

“We have worked with law enforcement to have them better understand it, and better understand that we need to work together, and it’s really crucial that we do that to help the families through the process of finding their missing loved one.”

Mendoza said that she’s encouraged by new coalitions that are being formed to combat the epidemic, saying, ‘it’s time.’

