What? No Wind?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been privy to a very unstable pattern for a while. As we know living here in South Dakota, consistency is not exactly our jam. And that is going to hold especially true now.

We are going to experience another low dipping in from Canada. However there will not be a lot of moisture with this next system either. However, models are showing that it won’t be as dry as this system. There is a chance for moisture to accompany this next low.

There is a chance Saturday night and into Sunday for a light snow and rain mix. Then to begin the next short work week, things will settle down as high pressure will build back in and we will be dry again.

For tonight, winds will die down. It will remain cold. Overnight lows in the 20s for a lot of us, then highs in the mid-40s for Thursday under sunny skies.

