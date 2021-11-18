Western South Dakota at high risk for grassland fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The potential for a wildfire is never out of the question for western South Dakota.

However, right now the area is facing “extreme danger” levels for grassland fires.

Grassland fires start when the ground is dry meaning anything from a sparked match to a discarded cigarette could ignite an uncontrollable wildfire.

Due to dry weather conditions, parts of South Dakota experienced elevated fire danger throughout 2021.

However, officials warn western South Dakota is still at extremely high risk.

“Anybody’s who traveling or enjoying our grasslands needs to be very careful with any source of ignition. A fire under these type of conditions with a grassland fire reading the way it is, a drought stressed vegetation fire, yes, a grassfire, can grow quickly,” said Pennington County Fire Administrator, Jermone Harvey.

Harvey said fire season in the Black Hills is year-round and if you start a fire, do not hesitate to call 911 so firefighters can contain the flames before they get out of control.

