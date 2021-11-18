A way for local businesses can reinvest in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - United Way’s biggest annual fundraising event is here, “Get the Pack Back Day” helps the non-profit organization give back to the community year-round.

Thursday, United Way opened its doors for donors to stop by, drop off checks and pledges, and grab a coffee and a cookie on their way out. Executive director of United Way of the Black Hills, Jamie Toennies (Tennis) says familiar faces have returned -- but have seen an increase in new donors this year.

The event encourages local companies and businesses to donate to United Ways, where the organization will then disperse those donations to other community non-profits based on their identification of the community’s greatest needs.

“And the issues that we are addressing are things like mental health, affordable housing, food security, early education, many many more, and it’s just wonderful to know that the community’s dollars are being reinvested and really making a difference,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director at United Way of the Black Hills.

United Way also gives out grants to local-non profits from a list of applicants.

