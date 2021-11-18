Advertisement

Wanblee man draws 30-year sentence for drug trafficking

(wwbt/nbc12)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a drug trafficking conspiracy case.

Wicahpe “Chops” Milk was sentenced on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, obstruction of justice and illegally possessing a firearm. According to prosecutors, the 38-year-old Wanblee man obtained methamphetamine in California beginning in January 2015 and transported it to South Dakota where he recruited 15 others to help sell it.

In August 2016, Milk was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Pennington County sheriff’s deputies. Milk fled from the deputies and was arrested after a short foot chase. In the vehicle, Milk possessed a firearm and methamphetamine.

