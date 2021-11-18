Advertisement

Sunny Today with Near Normal Temperatures

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After very chilly temperatures this morning, we’ll see near normal highs in the 40s this afternoon. Skies will be sunny with lighter winds than yesterday.

Warmer air moves in Friday, then a cold front will knock temperatures down a bit this weekend. Isolated rain or snow showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly over the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

Sunday will be breezy and chilly, then warmer air returns Monday and Tuesday.

