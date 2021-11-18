Advertisement

Feds focus infrastructure money on tribal water issues

Tribes get $3.5 billion to tackle long-standing water and sanitation problems
South Dakota tribes will get a share of federal infrastructure funds. (KOTA TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The massive infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed this week includes billions of dollars to address long-standing issues with water and sanitation on tribal land.

The Indian Health Service says it will consult with tribes on how best to use the $3.5 billion. The amount is enough to fulfill the more than 1,560 projects on the agency’s list of sanitation deficiencies. Tribes welcomed the infusion of money but say sustained investments are needed to make up for decades of neglect and underfunding.

The bill also includes funding for broadband in Indian Country, tribal water rights settlements, roads and climate resilience.

