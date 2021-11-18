A downtown vision will soon be a reality for Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A long-time vision for downtown Rapid City will soon become a reality.

Block 5 is a project that’s been in the works for a couple years with plans to expand the downtown community.

Developers plan to transform the parking lot at the intersection of St. Joseph and 6th Streets into a new complex housing a Hyatt Place hotel and more than 130 loft apartments.

“I view this development as being the cornerstone to the new downtown Rapid City and this will bring substantial housing, retail, hotel space, but it will also signal that downtown is open for business and things are allowed to change downtown,” said Rapid City Mayor, Steve Allender.

Allender said parking is always a concern for the downtown area.

Clearing a parking lot for the new development may only worsen that concern, but Allender explained having a flat parking lot doesn’t serve the community either.

“This is a good, smart development. I think what people sort of fail to grasp is that flat parking lots in a downtown are the most expensive and least productive land use possible,” said Allender.

The final design and approval process for Block 5 are in the works with the goal of breaking ground in the spring of 2022.

