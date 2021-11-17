RCAS purchases land in Shepherd Hills with possible plans for an elementary and middle school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As Rapid City continues to see a growth in population the school district is planning ahead for possible new locations. The school board approved the purchase of land, a little more than 51 acres in the area of Shepherd Hills which is located in eastern Rapid City.

The district felt this was the right time to purchase the land since the Rapid Valley and Shepherd Hills areas continue to grow.

The plot is large enough to build an Elementary and Middle school, similar to the setup at Valley View and East.

The district also considered the B-21 arrival at Ellsworth when purchasing the land.

“Certainly, that base expansion is a major factor in considering this and with the location of that area to the base. It will really be a major factor in how quickly that area expands and those developments take place,” Coy Sasse, Director of Business for RCAS, says

Sasse says there is no timetable for when *or if* groundbreaking will happen for new buildings.

