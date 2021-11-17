Advertisement

More High Winds Today, Seasonably Chilly Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here we go again, yet another high wind event for the area. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the northwest and western South Dakota plains today, with a Wind Advisory for the I-90 corridor near the hills and south-central South Dakota. Strong northwest winds on the order of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts to 50 and 60 miles per hour can be expected. This will again lead to dangerous crosswind travel today.

The winds are also ushering in much colder air. Lows will be in the teens Thursday morning, with near normal highs in the 40s by afternoon.

Warmer temperatures return Thursday and Friday, but another cold front will bring windy, colder weather for Sunday. There might be a stray shower or flurry Saturday night into Sunday morning.

