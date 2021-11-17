Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Tortilla Beef Roll-ups

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Need a quick and easy appetizer recipe for the upcoming holiday season or for game get-togethers? Here’s one that’s so easy to make at home, you don’t need to purchase store-bought.

Tortilla Beef Roll-ups! First, beat a package of softened, room temperature cream cheese with a half cup of Ranch with Bacon dressing. Add 3 sliced green onions; stir to combine.

Spread mixture evenly on a 9″ flour tortilla. Then place sliced roast beef on top (2 to 3 slices).

Roll up tightly, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate. When ready to serve, remove the wrap and slice into 1/2″ rounds. Can use toothpicks to hold together.

