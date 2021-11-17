Burrr is the Word!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Again with the Wind High Wind Warnings for Wednesday. As I said yesterday, frankly we should all act like we are all under the warnings. The Red Flag Warning was allowed to expire, but our dew point – which is the true measure of moisture in the air- is in the single digits as I type this. This is drier than Phoenix right now. It is windy and still dry everywhere, and fires don’t respect boundaries.

The cold (and very dry) front is really pushing those temperatures back down tonight and the cold air advection will keep it cold on Wednesday. We will not even reach the 40s.

Overall, we will stay very dry for the next seven days, with the exception of the weekend. There is a small chance of a light snow shower Saturday and Sunday as the next front pulls through. At this point we are not expecting anything measurable, a few spotty showers as the sun goes down.

Otherwise mostly sunny area-wide and just a few passing clouds which may get in the way of the Leonid Meteor Shower that peaks tonight.

We will bounce back to our average of 47° and then slightly above that for Saturday by a few degrees and back down again Sunday. Then bounce back to a just above average one more time to start Thanksgiving week.

