You can self-monitor the air quality in your area(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued an air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of ‘The Gap’, which prompted city officials to point to one website.

The website, https://www.airnow.gov/, lets people check the air quality index. Which is important for people with respiratory problems, the elderly, and children.

The site is updated every hour and provides information on pollutants, such as dust and smoke, along with resources about the latest fires in the area.

“It’s important for public health and safety if you do have respiratory conditions or sensitivities, it is something that you can self-monitor and takes actions to protect yourself from air pollutants,” said Michelle Tech, air quality specialist for the city of Rapid City.

Air now also has an app available to download.

