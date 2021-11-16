Advertisement

Windy Weather and Cooler Temperatures Are Expected

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highs across the area today will be in the 50s and 60s. However, these high temperatures will not occur in the afternoon, but rather the late morning. This is because a cold front will move through the area at around 10am and bring cold weather and very windy conditions. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible this afternoon. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the 20s and 30s forecasted for tomorrow. Winds are also expected to be even gustier tomorrow with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota’s COVID numbers on Monday: cases, hospitalizations, deaths
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Shortly before noon Saturday, Rapid City and Rockerville Fire Paramedics, as well as South...
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 prompted multiple agencies to respond
Rapid City will study the best routing options for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles.
The Rapid City public has a chance to give input on a popular corridor
CHICAGO TO PLAY THE MONUMENT

Latest News

Dry weather throughout the week
Windy conditions the next 2 days
windy and cooler
Start of a Windy Workweek
Forecast
KOTA Chief Meteorologist Rhonda Lee Webcastt
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very Warm Today; Windy and Turning Colder Tuesday and Wednesday