Start of a Windy Workweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are Red Flag and High Wind Warnings in place for Tuesday and Wednesday. In a few counties they overlap. And frankly we should all act like we are all under the warnings. It is windy and still dry everywhere, and fires don’t respect boundaries.

Yet, another cold front is coming in and this time it is moisture-starved. We will really push those temperatures up – and then back down before lunch Tuesday. We will reach our high just after midnight and then we will actually have falling temps in the course of the day as the dry cold front passes.

Overall, we will be very dry indeed for the next seven days. Mostly sunny area-wide and just a few passing clouds. After Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s cold air advection, we will bounce back to our average of 47° and then slightly above that for the weekend.

