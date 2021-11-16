The Rapid City public has a chance to give input on a popular corridor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Rapid City community is invited to a public meeting focused on constructing a safer and more accessible Cambell Street corridor from Fairmont Boulevard to St. Patrick Street.

It’s estimated that in 2027, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will rebuild the Cambell Street bridge, which goes over the railroad tracks and St. Joseph Street.

But first, Rapid City will study the best routing options for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles.

Cambell Street is one of Rapid City’s only full north-to-south connections in the city.

And the public can provide feedback Tuesday at the Event Center at Western Dakota Technical Institute from 4 to 6 pm.

”The goal for the public meeting is to get public input, there’s a lot of people that live in that area, work in that area, have to travel that and not everyone goes by car so we want to get their input on what they see as challenges for them to overcome as they travel through there and maybe they have some ideas that we haven’t thought about,” said Kip Harrington, long-range planning manager for the city of Rapid City.

If people are unable to attend the public meeting, you can visit their website here.

