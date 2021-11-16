Official name for the Liberty Center revealed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Liberty Center broke ground at the beginning of last summer and now the developers are almost ready to build.

The Liberty Center is set to be a central space for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities to come together and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The idea for the project was developed out of a need for airmen and the community to have an exercise facility.

After a year-long process, a new partnership was announced Tuesday along with the official name, Black Hills Energy Liberty Center.

”From that first meeting, we were committed and excited about this partnership because we believe in the mission of the development authority and we know the positive impact that this facility is going to have not only on the community but on the base as well. So, this is a great strategic fit for Black Hills Energy, it fits perfectly with our vision, mission, and values,” said Black Hills Energy Vice President of Operations, Marc Ayre.

The new center is part of a larger development that includes over 800 new homes, retail stores, hotels, and an urgent care facility.

