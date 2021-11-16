Advertisement

Indian Boarding Lands presents two land proposals to the city council

Rapid City Council
Rapid City Council
By KOTA Staff
Nov. 15, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Indian boarding school lands committee presented two options to the city council, on how they would like to resolve three outstanding deeds on those lands.

In plan one: the group is asking for $18 million dollars, to fully develop a Rec Center as well as an apartment complex in the area of Sioux San, along with two parcels in the area of college Park and la Croix Links. Those together would come to the estimated 20 million dollars, that the three parcels of land were valued at.

Option two would ask for the city to provide whatever money they could from the budget as well as a list of other land parcels including areas the Journey Musem, Campbell Street, and College Park, and La Croix Links.

The group says after decades of work, they aren’t just doing this to honor their elders and those who died at the boarding school but to look to the future as well.

“We’re really honored to carry this work forward on their behalf and also on behalf of the future generations. Our children need a safe place to go. It is such a tremendous feeling to be closer to providing these safe places for our community,” Tatewin Means, says

No action was taken by the city council.

