CDC issues multistate food safety alert over outbreak of E. coli infections in spinach

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - The CDC has issued a food safety alert regarding E. Coli infections linked to spinach. The outbreak has been reported in ten people spanning seven states (Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota), and includes two hospitalizations. The true number of sick people in the outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

In Minnesota, public health officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach which had been collected from a sick person’s home. Five people in this outbreak reported eating spinach in the week before they got sick and one reported Josie’s Organics brand. This product was distributed nationwide.

For now, the CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with a “best by” date of 10/23/2021, and in the meanwhile, food pathogen investigators are working to determine if any additional products are contaminated.

The CDC is also reminding the public to wash items and surfaces using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

They also recommend that individuals contact a healthcare provider if they think that they have become sick from eating this spinach.

