Local Author Madison Reeves launches Motivational book

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Madison Reeves is a Rapid City entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of both the Bridal Project and The Reeves Method.

At 20-years-old Reeves has accomplished a great amount of success. . She is also an award-winning real estate agent, a recipient of the Top 100 Leaders in Real Estate award, and a top-producing sales team leader with Christians Team Inc.

Reeve’s book titled Project Badass is about breaking out of your comfort zone to transform your life from average to extraordinary.

To learn more watch the full interview.

