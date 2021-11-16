Local Author Madison Reeves launches Motivational book

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Madison Reeves is a Rapid City entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of both the Bridal Project and The Reeves Method.

At 20-years-old Reeves has accomplished a great amount of success. . She is also an award-winning real estate agent, a recipient of the Top 100 Leaders in Real Estate award, and a top-producing sales team leader with Christians Team Inc.

Reeve’s book titled Project Badass is about breaking out of your comfort zone to transform your life from average to extraordinary.

