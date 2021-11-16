$75,000 raised during in Bagel in the Street, making it a record year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week, KOTA Territory News hosted our annual Bagel in the Street drive to raise money for Church Response.

On Nov 16, the record-setting $75,000 dollar check from the Bagel Drive was presented to the non-profit.

Lynda Mentele, the Director of Church Response, says the past two years have been rough trying to feed all the community and raise money for those facing food insecurity in the midst of a pandemic that brought an additional level of economic uncertainty.

”I mean we have people that live on almost nothing. Rent and food has gone up. I don’t think people really know what it is like to be in a positive where you can’t feed your family.” Lynda Mentele, says

