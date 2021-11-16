In a 31-29 vote, the Wyoming Republican Party decides to no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. Saturday’s 31-29 vote by the state party central committee followed similar votes by GOP officials in several Wyoming counties. Cheney didn’t immediately return an email message Monday seeking comment. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming GOP voted overwhelmingly in February to censure Cheney for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary.in its second rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. Saturday’s 31-29 vote by the state party central committee followed similar votes by GOP officials in several Wyoming counties. Cheney didn’t immediately return an email message Monday seeking comment. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming GOP voted overwhelmingly in February to censure Cheney for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary.

