Advertisement

In a 31-29 vote, the Wyoming Republican Party decides to no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP

(Valeria Fugate)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. Saturday’s 31-29 vote by the state party central committee followed similar votes by GOP officials in several Wyoming counties. Cheney didn’t immediately return an email message Monday seeking comment. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming GOP voted overwhelmingly in February to censure Cheney for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary.in its second rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. Saturday’s 31-29 vote by the state party central committee followed similar votes by GOP officials in several Wyoming counties. Cheney didn’t immediately return an email message Monday seeking comment. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming GOP voted overwhelmingly in February to censure Cheney for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
South Dakota’s COVID numbers on Monday: cases, hospitalizations, deaths
Rapid City will study the best routing options for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles.
The Rapid City public has a chance to give input on a popular corridor
ems
Sturgis EMS look to change South Dakota retirement
Shortly before noon Saturday, Rapid City and Rockerville Fire Paramedics, as well as South...
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 prompted multiple agencies to respond

Latest News

Governor Gordon slashes current budget amid plummeting global oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic,
SD Legislative committee to subpoena documents, witness in Noem appraisal probe
SD Legislative committee to subpoena documents, witness in Noem appraisal probe
The Rapid City public has a chance to give input on a popular corridor
The Rapid City public has a chance to give input on a popular corridor
Indian Boarding Lands presents two land proposals to the city council
Indian Boarding Lands presents two land proposals to the city council