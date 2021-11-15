Be still our hearts: Morgan Wallen is taking his “Dangerous” tour to The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Morgan Wallen is on the road again, this time for his “The Dangerous Tour.” Wallen’s concert will make its final stop at Rapid City’s The Monument on May, 13, and will include special guests HARDY, and Larry Fleet.

In recent months, the country singer has been a big name in the music scene over recent months as his Chart-topping album “Dangerous” is has brought him shows that are selling out across the country.

As “the most wanted man in country” (The New Yorker), the Tennessee native has stacked up the accolades, winning 2020′s CMA New Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio’s Best New Country Artist awards, reigning #1 atop Billboard’s 2020 year-end Country Airplay chart with “Chasin’ You,” plus high-profile features in The New Yorker, Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Genius, GQ and more.

According to Wallen’s official website, tickets will be on sale soon.

