Advertisement

Monument Health expands visitor policy

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beginning Tuesday, Monument Health is expanding its visitor policy so that hospitalized patients will be able to have two visitors rather than one. The new policy also extends to a child accompanied by an adult as one of the two visitors.

Children must be 5 years or older to visit and can only visit non-COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Children must follow masking guidelines and remain with an adult at all times while on Monument Health property. Hospital visiting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Research has shown that patients benefit from having regular contact with family and friends during recovery. This new policy will allow patients to safely interact with loved ones.

All visitors are asked to screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering a facility. If you have symptoms, a pending COVID-19 test or recent contact with a COVID-19-positive person, you must not enter a facility.

There is no change to the visitor policy for the following:

  • Emergency Department patients may have one visitor
  • Cancer Care Institute patients may have one visitor
  • Urgent Care, Outpatient Services may have one support person
  • Surgery and Procedure patients may have one support person
  • Monument Health Rehabilitation Hospital patients may have one visitor

Previously hospitalized patients were permitted one visitor at a time. Additional information on the visitor policy can be found on the Monument Health website.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before noon Saturday, Rapid City and Rockerville Fire Paramedics, as well as South...
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 prompted multiple agencies to respond
As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new...
New ownership for Rushmore Crossing brings in new tenants
On Wednesday, Monument had 54 COVID patients in their facilities.
54 hospitalized with COVID in Monument hospitals this week
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Mountain West Beer Fest
Mountain West Beer Fest brews in the Hills

Latest News

CHICAGO TO PLAY THE MONUMENT
South Dakota’s COVID numbers on Monday: cases, hospitalizations, deaths
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD Legislative committee to subpoena documents, witness in Noem appraisal probe
New online option makes finding Rapid City’s air quality quick, easy and accurate