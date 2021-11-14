Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Breaded Dijon Pork Chops

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a nice and easy way to serve a breaded pork chop with some great flavors!

First, combine 3/4 cup crushed saltines (do not over crush into a powder) with a half teaspoon of dried thyme, a quarter teaspoon pepper, and a quarter teaspoon rubbed sage.

Spread 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard on both sides of 4 pork rib chops; coat with crumb mixture.

In a large skillet, cook pork in a quarter cup canola oil over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and meat juices run clear.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new...
New ownership for Rushmore Crossing brings in new tenants
Shortly before noon Saturday, Rapid City and Rockerville Fire Paramedics, as well as South...
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 prompted multiple agencies to respond
Homeowner who called in the Badger Clark Fire.
Badger Clark Fire, the homeowner who called it in
On Wednesday, Monument had 54 COVID patients in their facilities.
54 hospitalized with COVID in Monument hospitals this week
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Governor Noem announces re-election bid

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - African Beef Curry
Cooking Beef with Eric - African Beef Curry
Cooking with Eric - Winter White Chili
Cooking with Eric - Winter White Chili
Cooking with Eric - Savory Pumpkin Penne
Cooking with Eric - Savory Pumpkin Penne
Cooking Beef with Eric - Pumpkin Chili
Cooking Beef with Eric - Pumpkin Chili