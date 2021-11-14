Cooking with Eric - Breaded Dijon Pork Chops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a nice and easy way to serve a breaded pork chop with some great flavors!

First, combine 3/4 cup crushed saltines (do not over crush into a powder) with a half teaspoon of dried thyme, a quarter teaspoon pepper, and a quarter teaspoon rubbed sage.

Spread 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard on both sides of 4 pork rib chops; coat with crumb mixture.

In a large skillet, cook pork in a quarter cup canola oil over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and meat juices run clear.

