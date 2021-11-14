Advertisement

Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new...
New ownership for Rushmore Crossing brings in new tenants
Shortly before noon Saturday, Rapid City and Rockerville Fire Paramedics, as well as South...
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 prompted multiple agencies to respond
Homeowner who called in the Badger Clark Fire.
Badger Clark Fire, the homeowner who called it in
On Wednesday, Monument had 54 COVID patients in their facilities.
54 hospitalized with COVID in Monument hospitals this week
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Governor Noem announces re-election bid

Latest News

Prayers continue for missing college student, 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He disappeared from...
Vigil held for missing college student Brendan Santo
Cooking with Eric - Breaded Dijon Pork Chops
Cooking with Eric - Breaded Dijon Pork Chops
Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on...
1 killed, 1 injured in car blast at hospital in Liverpool, England
Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe.
Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated