54 hospitalized with COVID in Monument hospitals this week

On Wednesday, Monument had 54 COVID patients in their facilities.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health has their weekly report comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated patients in their five hospitals.

42 of those were unvaccinated, and twelve of them were vaccinated.

Of the fourteen COVID patients in the ICU, all but one were unvaccinated.

All eight patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.

