54 hospitalized with COVID in Monument hospitals this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health has their weekly report comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated patients in their five hospitals.

On Wednesday, Monument had 54 COVID patients in their facilities.

42 of those were unvaccinated, and twelve of them were vaccinated.

Of the fourteen COVID patients in the ICU, all but one were unvaccinated.

All eight patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.