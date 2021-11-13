A Roller Coaster of Weekend Weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another round of strong winds are coming in this weekend thanks to another shortwave that will briefly interrupt the early hours of the weekend. A small chance of a light shower and maybe a light rain and snow mix in the day will keep us mostly cloudy Saturday, throughout the day with skies eventually clearing. Then the sun comes back out Sunday and the wind dies down to something more manageable.

A warm sector accompanies the Sunday warm-up as a ridge builds back in for a day.

We will keep an eye on another low that could be a light rain and snowmaker by the end of the day Tuesday and early Wednesday. And even then the precipitation will be at a minimum, and the temperature will too. We are looking at a nearly 30° temperature drop between Monday and Wednesday. After that we say partly cloudy and much colder with highs only in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.