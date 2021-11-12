Windy Weather is Expected to Continue Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will continue to see windy conditions this morning, but the windy weather will die down in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cool once again today with highs in the lower 40s and upper 30s. We will be mostly sunny today, but then we will see clouds roll into our area overnight. Tomorrow morning we may see some light rain with the strongest chance of precipitation being in the afternoon. We may see light snow in parts of the Black Hills, but mostly rain is expected in Rapid City. As we head into the start of next work week, temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday night we will see some rain that will bring the temperatures down for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.