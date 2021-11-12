Advertisement

Windy Weather is Expected to Continue Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will continue to see windy conditions this morning, but the windy weather will die down in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cool once again today with highs in the lower 40s and upper 30s. We will be mostly sunny today, but then we will see clouds roll into our area overnight. Tomorrow morning we may see some light rain with the strongest chance of precipitation being in the afternoon. We may see light snow in parts of the Black Hills, but mostly rain is expected in Rapid City. As we head into the start of next work week, temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday night we will see some rain that will bring the temperatures down for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
Bagel in the Street event just got even more exciting!
Rapid City man guilty of attempting to entice a minor for unlawful sex acts
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic
The homeowners of Hideaway Hills are taking another step towards what they feel is justice for...
Latest Hideaway Hills study shows all 153 houses are uninhabitable

Latest News

Warm start to the work week
More Windy Weather is Expected Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
High Wind Warning Today!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Windy Cooler
Hold On to your Hat! Windy for Veteran’s Day