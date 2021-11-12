Sturgis Buffalo Chip Raises Record Amount for Charity Through 2021 Events

Sturgis, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has raised a record amount of money as a result of the generosity in donations of motorcyclists around the country. Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events raised a whopping amount of over $477,000, all for charities benefitting children, veterans and the local community. And they did it all during the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“Having nearly half a million dollars raised with the help of people coming to our 40th anniversary celebration is heartwarming and humbling,” said Rod Woodruff, CEO of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Buffalo Chip charity events are designed to offer people the opportunity to give to worthy causes while providing them a memorable and fun experience they can tell their friends about. The motorcycle community never disappoints, but this year we were blown away by the turnout and by the generosity of those attending the events.”

The Buffalo Chip 2021 charity events included the Legends Ride®, Biker Belles® Celebration, Rusty Wallace Ride, Freedom Celebration, Legends Lunch, Flying Piston Builders Breakfast, the Annual Buffalo Chip Golf Tournament and the fundraising efforts of BuffaloChipCharity.com. Local and national charities received these contributions following the 81st rally. Memorable moments from the events included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem riding her horse Ice Man onto the Outlaw Square stage at the Legends Ride, the CEO of Strider Bikes Ryan McFarland placing the $90k winning bid on the Rusty Wallace Ride auction bike, and Karen Davidson of Harley-Davidson receiving the inaugural Nancy Davidson Ambassador Award at the Biker Belles Celebration for guiding, building and leading the motorcycle industry.

Causes that benefitted in 2021 include: Special Olympics South Dakota – Rapid City Flame, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall Of Fame, Treasured Lives, The NASCAR Foundation, Helping with Horsepower, All Kids Bike, Special Operations Wounded Warriors with help of Baden K9, Americas Mighty Warriors, Shriners Transportation Fund and Motorcycle Missions.

Memorable and worthwhile charity events are just part of what the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has in store again for 2022. Guests will have the opportunity to experience exciting events, including performances from the world’s top entertainers, legendary rides, powerful freedom celebrations, top-tier bike shows, heart-pounding stunts, white-knuckle racing events and so much more. All events are outdoors in an open environment for the safest experience possible. Entertainment is free with camping. A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.

