Advertisement

RCFD using TikTok to bring new blood to the department

One of the videos features department recruits going through a training exercise.
One of the videos features department recruits going through a training exercise.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may think of TikTok as a fun social media platform primarily used by young people, but many professional organizations are jumping on board.

The Rapid City Fire Department is the latest to use the app to promote what they do and to get the attention of younger members of the community. One of the videos features department recruits going through a training exercise.

RCFD Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger said that in the age of social media, it’s important to engage with the community in new and fun ways.

”I asked this last recruit class how they heard about us when I was speaking to them, and every single one of them said social media,” Jaeger said. “So, that goes to show you how important it is, that people from all over the nation are looking at our page, seeing what we do, and TikTok is just another way to reach them.”

Jaeger said that while the job of firefighting is serious, it’s good for the department to showcase their fun and positive side.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle 15-acre blaze east of Legion Lake
UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire in Custer State Park
1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
Bagel in the Street event just got even more exciting!
The North Rapid City community has been split up into several different legislative districts...
North Rapid City in one legislative district thanks to new map
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

Latest News

The main objective of the task force is to improve the learning environment for students as the...
RCAS looking for people to join Strategic Planning Task Force
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Governor Noem announces re-election bid
Black Hills State University’s new athletic director shares what the fall sports season looked...
Black Hills State University previews winter sports season
As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new...
New ownership for Rushmore Crossing brings in new tenants