RCFD using TikTok to bring new blood to the department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may think of TikTok as a fun social media platform primarily used by young people, but many professional organizations are jumping on board.

The Rapid City Fire Department is the latest to use the app to promote what they do and to get the attention of younger members of the community. One of the videos features department recruits going through a training exercise.

RCFD Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger said that in the age of social media, it’s important to engage with the community in new and fun ways.

”I asked this last recruit class how they heard about us when I was speaking to them, and every single one of them said social media,” Jaeger said. “So, that goes to show you how important it is, that people from all over the nation are looking at our page, seeing what we do, and TikTok is just another way to reach them.”

Jaeger said that while the job of firefighting is serious, it’s good for the department to showcase their fun and positive side.

