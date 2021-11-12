North Rapid City in one legislative district thanks to new map

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota lawmakers approved a new legislative map based on population shifts in the state over the last decade. Thanks to this map, one local community may have an increased political voice in Pierre.

The North Rapid City community has been split up into several different legislative districts over the past decade. With the new map agreed on by the South Dakota legislature, that will soon change.

District 32 will now encompass all the north Rapid Community.

Berk Ehrmantraut, executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, says his party may have a competitive legislative race, in a city usually dominated by Republicans.

“Democrats are under-represented in Pierre compared to the number of Democratic voters that there are in South Dakota. So, with fairer maps, we think there is more opportunity to compete across the state, and we’re looking forward to the 2022 election cycle.”

Where Democrats smell blood in the water, Republicans are cautious about the challenges the new map brings, but are confident they’ll still receive the support they’ve always had.

Senator Helene Duhamel says she looks forward to the campaign and hearing from her new voters.

“Certainly, the Democrats wanted to get this to get them a more competitive option. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to not fight just as hard. That starts today, and we’re going to do the best job we can.”

Duhamel believes law enforcement issues will be front and center in the 2022 race for District 32.

