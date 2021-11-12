Advertisement

Governor Noem announces re-election bid

Some South Dakota lawmakers push for subpoena over job issue involving Noem’s daughter.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is running for re-election, just as some state lawmakers are pondering issuing a subpoena over a controversy involving the governor’s daughter.

The Associated Press reported Friday that lawmakers are readying to issue a subpoena on Noem’s administration to hand over a document regarding her daughter’s attempt to win a state appraisal license. They want to know if there was an agreement in place to give Kassidy Peters another chance at the license prior to a meeting last year in Noem’s office that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions.

In announcing her re-election bid, Noem’s release stated she has more than $6.5 million on hand in various campaign accounts.

