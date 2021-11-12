Advertisement

Gov. Noem announces re-election campaign for 2022

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor Friday.

According to a news release, Noem’s campaign has raised more than $10 million since her last election. Her campaign has more than $6.5 million cash on hand between all campaign accounts.

“I was humbled and honored three years ago when the people of South Dakota put their trust in me to lead our state as Governor,” Noem said in a statement. “We have been through challenging times but have also accomplished great things together. We’ve embraced fiscal responsibility, protected the freedoms of our people, fought federal government intrusions and invested in the next generation through education, healthcare, expanding broadband, and providing new career opportunities so our children can stay in South Dakota. We have the best economy in the nation as well as the best people and quality of life. There is so much more we can do together – I will never forget the South Dakota motto ‘Under God the People Rule.’ My administration has embraced this pledge, and it has led to success for our state. My family and I ask for your support as we announce today that I will be running for re-election as Governor of this great state. South Dakota’s best days are still ahead.”

Noem also released a video Friday.

Noem has named Joe Desilets as her campaign manager. Chris Hupke is her deputy campaign manager. Kennedy Noem is her finance director and Madison Sheahan is her operations manager.

