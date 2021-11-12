COVID - The Numbers. South Dakota and Wyoming on Friday,

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, South Dakota has 521 new cases of COVID. There are currently 6,496 active cases.

233 people are currently hospitalized in the state.

Four more deaths are reported so that South Dakota has now lost 2,281 people to the virus, one of which was in Pennington County.

Pennington County has 60, Meade County has 20 new cases, Lawrence County has 15 new cases, Butte has 10 new cases, Fall River and Todd counties have 8 new cases each, Custer County has 7 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 6 new cases, Lyman County has 4 new cases, Bennett COunty has 3 new cases, and Hakkon and Jackson counties each have 1 new case.

The Pandemic in trends:

South Dakota reached its peak number of cases in this past November with more than 1900 cases.

Wyoming reached its peak a little later than in November of last year than South Dakota did - their seven day average reached almost 700 on the 24th of that month.

The numbers were low over the summer but as of now, Wyoming has the second most daily cases and ranks as one of the lowest states for vaccine per capita.

