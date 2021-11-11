White House comments on vaccinations for a younger age group

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 28 million kids in the United States fall between the ages of 5 -11 and are now able to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

White House Covid Vaccinations Coordinator, Dr. Bechara Choucair said an estimated 900 thousand kids will have received their first shot by the end of Wednesday.

Choucair said the side effects of the vaccine are similar to shots administered to adults and adolescents such as pain at the injection site, headaches, slight fevers, and in extremely rare cases, myocarditis or inflammation of the heart.

Despite not being at as high of a risk as other age groups, Covid-19 in children should be taken seriously.

“Look, we have 1.9 million kids in this country ages 5-11 who ended up getting this virus. We have more than 8,300 hospitalizations of kids 5-11. A third of these hospitalizations are kids who ended up in ICU. We also know that there are about 2,300 kids who developed multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children which is a multi-system inflammation that hits multiple organs in your body. So, we have to do everything we can to protect kids,” said Choucair.

Kids who receive their first dose this week could be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

