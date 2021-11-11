Advertisement

VA Healthcare: Meeting the unique health care needs of Veterans from every era

VA healthcare evolving in every era
(KOTA)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since its inception 75 years ago, the veteran’s health administration has evolved to meet the unique health care needs of veterans from every era.

According to Jon M. Jensen, Veteran’s health administration chief of staff and Army veteran the VA is consistently ranked as one of the best health care systems in the country. The VA has broken ground in procedures and technology.

Jon M. Jensen " We helped the development of the cat scan and did the first liver transplant, the implantable pacemaker and now we are doing through 3-D printing”.

Through the VA healthcare system, veterans have their own patient-aligned care team and provide wrap-around care to our veterans.

" We are able to specialize on the things that they may need for their times in service and other times. About 70% of all clinical providers in this country have received some training in the VA and that means your provider has received some training in the VA and that’s because we have this complete complex training model for veterans as well as those providers that see those veterans”.

https://www.va.gov/

