Hold On to your Hat! Windy for Veteran’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are getting ready to get in on another of the many disturbances that are marching across the region for the next seven days. This one is going to be the most potent of the crew so far. This low is marching in from Canada and could even bring in a brief snow shower to our northernmost counties. And with it comes the very windy weather in the overnight.

The main weather story is the very gusty winds on Veteran’s Day. We could see winds close to 70mph across the entire viewing area so please make sure you prepare the outside of your living space appropriately. Bing in anything that could become a projectile. For those you driving, be aware that the cross winds are going to be a bear! Hold on tight to the steering wheel and watch the crosswinds. High-profile vehicles may want to take a pause on the driving until the winds subside.

After that another shortwave will interrupt the weekend and another chance of a shower and maybe a light rain and snow mix will keep us mostly cloudy and wet over Saturday and then the sun comes back out Sunday through Tuesday.

We will keep an eye on another low that could be a snowmaker by Wednesday. And even in the precipitation is at a minimum, the temperature will too. We are looking at a nearly 20° temperature drop between Tuesday and Wednesday.

