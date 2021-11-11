High Wind Warning Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Intense winds are expected today as low pressure winds up in the upper Midwest and high pressure build in from the northwest. Also, high winds aloft will be translated down to the surface - the end result, gusty winds 35 to 55 miles per hour with peak gusts to near 70 miles per hour possible over the plains today. High Wind Warnings are in effect!

Dry weather is expected today and Friday. Colder temperatures can be expected, too.

A fast-moving weather system may bring some light rain showers Saturday. Gusty winds will be possible, too. Temperatures will be warmer.

Very mild air moves in Monday into Tuesday, but another strong cold front will bring gusty winds and colder temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday.

